First female North Dakota Supreme Court Justice dies

(Rutland, VT) -- Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders is warning Democrats that if things don't change, they could be finding themselves out of power after the November election. The 80-year-old Senator says Democrats will not be successful on Election Day if they run on the GOP's anti-abortion stance and opposition to gun control. Sanders says Democrats still have time to remind voters how they united to pass a nearly two-trillion-dollar coronavirus relief bill and were able to persuade some Republicans to vote for the massive infrastructure bill.

VERMONT STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO