First female North Dakota Supreme Court Justice dies

(St. Paul, MN) -- GOP candidate for Minnesota governor Scott Jensen is speaking out about crime. Jensen called Governor Tim Walz soft on crime Thursday, and outlined his plan to curb violence in the state. Jensen says he wants to designate carjacking as a state crime with minimum sentences. He also says he would use executive powers to deploy the State Patrol in high-crime areas and would enhance penalties for repeat, violent criminals.
(Bismarck, ND) -- Bismarck-based Montana-Dakota Utilities is asking for a rate increase. The company is requesting a 12-point-three-percent hike. MDU says reason for the increase is their investment in converting a coal-fired plant to natural gas. The North Dakota Public Service Commission must approve the increase. MDU was last granted...
(Rutland, VT) -- Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders is warning Democrats that if things don't change, they could be finding themselves out of power after the November election. The 80-year-old Senator says Democrats will not be successful on Election Day if they run on the GOP's anti-abortion stance and opposition to gun control. Sanders says Democrats still have time to remind voters how they united to pass a nearly two-trillion-dollar coronavirus relief bill and were able to persuade some Republicans to vote for the massive infrastructure bill.
10:20- Beth Allen, Executive Director for North Dakota FFA Foundation talks with our WAG team about the recent FFA State Convention. Tune in weekdays at 1 p.m. for WDAY Midday's - Weather & Ag In Focus... we call it our "WAG" hour. Join Meterologists Dean Wysocki and Justin Storm, along...
