Caesars Sportsbook New York promo codes, best sports betting promotions: Get $1,500 risk-free bet

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York online sports betting has taken off since it launched at the beginning of the year, and with summer almost here it's the perfect time to check out what's new at Caesars Sportsbook. Caesars Sportsbook NY has been giving sports fans in the Empire State so many reasons to play...

Belmont Stakes 2022 predictions, best bets: Expert picks for win, place, show, trifecta, superfecta

The 2022 Belmont Stakes will mark the return to competition of Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike, who bypassed the Preakness. His connections wanted to keep him on a schedule of racing every five to six weeks, but after his massive upset in the Derby as an 80-1 underdog, Rich Strike won't be nearly as big of a long shot in Saturday's Belmont Stakes 2022. In fact, he's the third-largest favorite in the latest 2022 Belmont Stakes odds at 7-2. Rich Strike trails Peter Pan Stakes winner We the People (2-1) and Wood Memorial winner Mo Donegal (5-2) in the 2022 Belmont Stakes field. Long shots include Skippylongstocking and Golden Glider, who are both 20-1. With so much to consider while making your 2022 Belmont Stakes picks, a little expert help can go a long way.
2022 Belmont Stakes horses, contenders, odds, date: Proven expert who called last 2 winners enters picks

There are several 2022 Belmont Stakes horses who are garnering most of the attention, including Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike and Saturday's favorite, We the People. The 2022 Belmont Stakes odds list We the People as the 2-1 favorite, followed by Mo Donegal (5-2) and Rich Strike (7-2). There are other 2022 Belmont Stakes contenders who are not garnering as many headlines, including the lone filly, Nest. She was sired by Curlin, the highest North American money earner from 2008 to 2016, and was a two-time Horse of the Year. Nest has finished in the money in six straight races, picking up three wins along the way. She comes from a prestigious line and has put together strong results, but can she topple the boys on Saturday in the Belmont Stakes 2022? Post time for the Belmont 2022 is 5:44 p.m. ET. With so much to consider, you'll want to see what SportsLine's Jody Demling has to say before entering any 2022 Belmont Stakes picks or horse racing predictions of your own, considering his spectacular track record in this race.
