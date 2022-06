Montgomery County now represented for first time in Maryland VLT Program; MCEDC given an initial allocation of $1.5 million in state funding. Per The Montgomery County Economic Development Corporation (MCEDC): MCEDC was named last week as the ninth and newest fund manager in the Maryland Small, Minority and Women-Owned Business Program, also known as the Video Lottery Terminal (VLT) Program. There are currently eight VLT fund managers around Maryland that receive state funds to provide loans for small, minority and women-owned companies.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD ・ 8 HOURS AGO