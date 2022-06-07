ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plymouth, PA

Plymouth Whitemarsh High School’s Samantha Radzwilka to cheer at the University of South Florida

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlymouth Whitemarsh High School’s Samantha Radzwilka will cheer for the University of South Florida this fall. She intends to study criminology. During high school, Radzwilka was named a Universal Cheerleading Association (USA) All-American athlete and was among the top 5...

For Sale | 16 West North Lane | Conshohocken | The Morrione Stipa Team

Frani Morrione of The Morrione Stipa Team at KW added a new listing for sale at 16 West North Lane in Conshohocken. For additional details, click here. Wonderful opportunity to make this Plymouth Township ranch home your very own! Enter into the spacious family room featuring lots of natural light and hardwood floors. The eat in kitchen has an abundance counter space, storage and access to the outdoors. Three generous bedrooms also sporting hardwood floors in addition to overhead lighting and ample closet space plus a full hall bath completes the main level. Full basement with outside access. Great finished basement opportunity! Additional features include a one car detached garage, plenty of driveway parking and a private backyard! Easy access to the Blue Route, NorthEast Extension and PA Turnpike. Centrally located! Minutes to downtown Conshohocken with its great restaurants, coffee shops and more! Low taxes and Colonial Schools, welcome home!
CONSHOHOCKEN, PA
A portion of Butler Pike in Plymouth Meeting to be closed for 30 days

Whitemarsh Township has announced that PECO will be closing a section of Butler Pike for 30 days beginning this Monday, June 13th. The work is occurring between 5160 and 5168 Butler Pike, which is the area near the Lulu Shriners’ facility. Due to safety concerns, this section of the road will be blocked off completely with concrete barriers. Detours will be marked.
PLYMOUTH MEETING, PA
Former Conshohocken residents open Outer Banks Boil Company in Ocean City, New Jersey

Former Conshohocken residents Pat and Lisa Traver opened the Outer Banks Boil Company at 1309 West Avenue in Ocean City, New Jersey on June 10th. The catering and to-go restaurant specializes in seafood boils and is part of a small chain that originated in Carolla, North Carolina. The company started as a college project and now has nine locations along the eastern seaboard.
CONSHOHOCKEN, PA
For Rent | 241 West 3rd Avenue, Unit 1 | Conshohocken | Binnie Bianco Team

Adam Ferraioli of Binnie Bianco Team at Keller Williams added a new listing for rent at 241 West 3rd Avenue in Conshohocken, PA. For additional details, click here. Newly renovated 3 bedroom apartment in the heart of Conshohocken! Not a single detail has been missed in this gem, including a brand new kitchen, air conditioning, and vinyl flooring throughout. Entering the apartment you are greeted by the kitchen which features quartz countertops, an island with a wine cooler, soft close cabinets, pantry, and stainless steel appliances. The living room is sizable and allows plenty of sunlight to come through the windows and sliding glass door which leads to the rear deck (new deck is being installed) and fenced-in yard. The bathroom contains a double vanity and large standing shower. Each of the 3 bedrooms are spacious and contains a closet, with 2/3 being California Closets as an additional classy feature. One bedroom features its own entryway for those needing additional privacy and wanting their own private entrance/exit. Walk to the train station, trail, and many great restaurants and bars such as Guppy's, Nudy's Cafe, and the Great American Pub. Laundry in unit. Pets allowed with additional pet rent. Tenant pays only electric, gas, cable and internet. This is a must see, schedule a showing today!
CONSHOHOCKEN, PA

