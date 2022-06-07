ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Fed Prices Eggs With Bitcoin To Show Instability Against US Dollar

By Samyuktha Sriram
Benzinga
Benzinga
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0STFiW_0g2xNbrJ00

The U.S. Federal Reserve published a blog pricing eggs with Bitcoin BTC/USD to demonstrate the 14-month volatility of the leading digital asset against the U.S. dollar. However, the crypto community was quick to poke holes in the Fed’s assumptions and the manner in which it presented the data.

What Happened: In a blog post on Monday, the St. Louis Fed shared a graph of eggs priced in satoshis — the smallest subunit of Bitcoin — to show the price volatility associated with the digital currency.

When measured in dollars, the Fed’s analysis shows the price of a dozen eggs varied between $1.47 and $2.52 since January 2021. When measured in units of BTC, the Fed observed that the price fluctuates “much more than it did for the U.S. dollar price.”

Bitcoiners were quick to point out several perceived flaws with the Fed’s argument.

“High time preference fiaters draw bold conclusions from short term data, failing to see the long term picture,” Saifdeen Ammous, the author of The Bitcoin Standard, wrote on Twitter.

Alex Thorn, head of research at Galaxy Digital, said that an inaccurate assumption regarding BTC transaction fees likely resulted in a skewed mean.

The Fed’s report also did not specify whether an increase in the price of eggs or a decrease in the price of the dollar affected the results in the graph presented.

According to an independent analysis from Twitter user Anthony Bardaro, however, eggs priced in Bitcoin were still more volatile overall than eggs priced in U.S. dollars.

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, the leading cryptocurrency Bitcoin BTC/USD was trading at $29,620, down 5% over the last 24 hours, at the time of writing.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Dollar#Price Action#U S Federal Reserve#Web3 Investment#The U S Federal Reserve#Bitcoin Btc Usd#The St Louis Fed#Btc#The Bitcoin Standard#Saifedean Com#Poi
Fortune

A record 68% of American households said their savings could cover a $400 emergency in 2021

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Last year was a banner year for many American households: Financial well-being reached an all-time high in 2021, as did the share of households that said they could cover a $400 emergency with their savings, according to the Federal Reserve.
INCOME TAX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Twitter
Daily Mail

Biden says Americans are more 'financially comfortable' since he took office and economy will grow faster than China this year as he and doubles down on lowering gas and food prices and utility bills after positive jobs report

Joe Biden on Friday bragged about the performance of the economy by saying Americans feel more 'financially comfortable' since he came into office, despite 40-year high inflation and record gas prices across the country. Biden vowed to continue trying to bring costs down in his remarks on a U.S. Bureau...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

Ex-wife of Vladimir Putin's billionaire judo partner has her £8.73 million Westminster apartment repossessed after failing to pay the mortgage

The ex-wife of Vladimir Putin's billionaire judo partner has had her £8.73 million Westminster apartment repossessed after failing to pay the mortgage. A judge has ordered the luxury flat - which has views over Buckingham Palace and the Royal parks - to be repossessed after hearing that Natalia Rotenberg, 40, has made 'no payments at all' towards the £1.6m loan used to buy the property.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
49K+
Followers
139K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy