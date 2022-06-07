Richard Schomaker – Service 6/11/22 10 a.m.

Elvan Earl “Al” Roderick of Farmington died Friday at the age of 91. The funeral service will be Wednesday afternoon at 1 at the C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge. Burial will be at the Bismarck Masonic Cemetery. Visitation for Al Roderick is Wednesday from 11...
Jane E. Gehrs of Festus passed away Wednesday, June 8th, she was 67 years old. Visitation for Jane Gehrs will be Tuesday (6/14) morning from 9 until the time of services at 11 at the Vinyard Funeral Home in Festus. Burial in the Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.
Mary W. Kirkland of Crystal City, passed away Wednesday, June 8th, she was 84 years old. The funeral services will be Wednesday (6/15) morning at 10 at the Vinyard Funeral Home in Festus. Burial in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Visitation for Mary Kirkland will be Tuesday (6/14) evening from 4...
Billie Lee Ruth of Cuba died Friday at the age of 65. A memorial service will be held Tuesday afternoon at 4 at the Hutson Funeral Home in Cuba. Visitation for Billie Ruth is Tuesday afternoon from 3 until 4 the Hutson Funeral Home in Cuba.
Betty Lou Welker of Park Hills died Thursday at the age of 76. The funeral service will be Monday afternoon at 1 at C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge. Visitation for Betty Lou Welker will be Sunday evening from 5 until 8 and Monday from 9 until 1 at C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home.
Nancy Lee Berkbuegler of Perryville died Wednesday at the age of 77. The funeral service will be Tuesday morning at 10 at St. Maurus Catholic Church in Biehle. Burial will be at the church cemetery. Visitation for Nancy Bergbuegler is Monday evening from 4 until 8 and Tuesday morning from...
Tom Nesselhauf of Festus and Bonita Springs, Florida passed away on June 4th, he was 68 years old. Tom spent 30 years teaching in the Fayette, Cuba, Hillsboro, and Festus School Districts, retiring in 2008. A Donut and Ice Cream Party for Tom Nesselhauf will be held Saturday afternoon, June...
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Aspen Dental is working to make sure local veterans have access to dental care. On Saturday, multiple dental offices around the area will offer free services for veterans. There are six participating offices in St. Louis, Mo. 640 W Karsch Blvd, Farmington, MO 63640. 627...
(Festus) Four people were injured as a vehicle crashed into the Mobile On the Run gas station convenience store on Friday afternoon. The incident took place around 3:15 breaking the front door and other glass in the front of the store. Those injured in the accident were taken by Joachim-Plattin Ambulance personnel to Mercy Hospital Jefferson in Crystal City, Festus. It was rumored the driver who drove into the building suffered a medical condition that caused the incident. Mobile On the Run was closed to the public on Friday afternoon.
(Farmington) Every June, more than 40-thousand ham radio operators throughout North America set up temporary transmitting stations in public places to demonstrate ham radio’s science, skill and their service to our communities and country. It combines public service, emergency preparedness, community outreach and technical skills all in a single...
At about 3:15 p.m. today, June 10, a vehicle crashed into the Mobil on the Run convenience store, 620 S. Truman Blvd., in Festus, breaking the front door and other glass in the front of the store, authorities reported. Four people injured in the accident were transported by Joachim-Plattin Ambulance...
Two-thirds of the Orphan Smokehouse at 1829 South Pine on the south side of Centralia is on the ground following a fire discovered by a passerby just before midnight Thursday night. Centralia Fire Captain Blake Perez says the Centralia Public Works Department was eventually called in to knock down the...
One man dies and another is seriously injured when a semi wrecks in southern Franklin County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Ruslan Kraievskyi, 36, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, was driving on I-44 early Saturday morning just north of Sullivan when his truck traveled off the road, into the median. The semi entered Winsel Creek, striking an embankment, then caught on fire.
ST. LOUIS — There are some telltale signs that someone is from the St. Louis area. The region is nearly 8,500 square miles and covers parts of Missouri and Illinois. Nearly three million people call the place home. How can you tell someone is from there without asking? Many of them like thin pizza, but there have to be other ways of telling. We asked our Facebook fans and got some interesting responses.
There were a number of serious crashes in Jefferson County throughout the day on Wednesday. A single-vehicle accident sent a Festus woman to the hospital Wednesday morning. The Highway Patrol reports that 41-year-old Laura Stokes was heading westbound on Route T in her Chevy Suburban, just South of Plattin School Road, when she traveled off the right side of the road and struck several trees. She was taken by private conveyance to Mercy Hospital South with moderate injuries.
Comments / 0