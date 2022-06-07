ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
United Natural Foods Q3 Earnings Surpass Street View, Raises FY22 Outlook

By Shivani Kumaresan
 5 days ago
  • United Natural Foods Inc UNFI reported third-quarter FY22 sales growth of 9.2% year-on-year to $7.24 billion, beating the consensus of $7.10 billion.
  • The gross margin in the third quarter was 14% versus 14.6% last year. The operating margin was 1.7%, and operating income for the quarter jumped 33.7% to $123 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $196 million increased 5.9% Y/Y. Adjusted EPS of $1.10 beat the analyst consensus of $0.97.
  • The company held $48 million in cash and equivalents as of April 30, 2022.
  • "It's apparent that our Fuel the Future strategy is working and beginning to benefit our customers," said CEO Sandy Douglas.
  • Outlook: United Natural Foods sees FY22 sales of $28.8 billion - $29.1 billion (prior view $28.2 billion - $28.7 billion), against the consensus of $28.66 billion.
  • It currently expects FY22 adjusted EPS of $4.65 - $4.90 (prior view $3.90 - $4.20) versus the consensus of $4.16.
  • Price Action: UNFI shares closed higher by 1.01% at $44.87 on Monday.

