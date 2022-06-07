ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Insiders Buy More Than $3M Of 3 Penny Stocks

By Lisa Levin
Benzinga
 5 days ago
US stock futures traded lower this morning on Tuesday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades.

When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.3

Quest Resource Holding

  • The Trade: Quest Resource Holding Corporation QRHC 10% owner Joshua Landes acquired a total of 57,632 shares at an average price of $4.35. To acquire these shares, it cost around $250.49 thousand.
  • What’s Happening: The company, last month, posted upbeat quarterly results.
  • What Quest Resource Holding Does: Quest Resource Holding Corp is a national provider of waste and recycling services to customers from across multiple industry sectors that are typically larger, multi-location businesses.

Helbiz

  • The Trade: Helbiz, Inc. HLBZ CEO Salvatore Palella acquired a total of 2,044,676 shares at an average price of $0.99. The insider spent $2.02 million to buy those shares.
  • What’s Happening: Helbiz, last month, posted a Q1 loss of $0.64 per share.
  • What Helbiz Does: Helbiz Inc provides electric micro-mobility services. The company offers a diverse fleet of vehicles including e-scooters, e-bicycles and e-mopeds all on one convenient, user-friendly platform around the world.

Standard BioTools

  • The Trade: Standard BioTools Inc. LAB 10% owner Edward David Johnson acquired a total of 450,000 shares at an average price of $1.95. The insider spent $879 thousand to buy those shares.
  • What’s Happening: Standard BioTools, last month, posted a Q1 loss of $0.25 per share.
  • What Standard BioTools Does: Standard BioTools Inc, formerly Fluidigm Corp manufactures life science tools focused on the analysis of single cells and industrial applications of genomics.

Benzinga

