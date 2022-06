“Branded” is a new weekly column devoted to the intersection of marketing, business, design, and culture. A woman on a bus stares blankly into her phone, starting to mouth the words to a perky dance-pop song, “Was there something missing in my life ’til now?” As the lyrics continue, so comes an answer to her longing: “And then this vegan bakery came sliding down my screen.” Her eyes widen in wonder, and a colorful dance number breaks out. “I felt a shockwave in my head,” she sings, “and a tingle in my spleen.”

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO