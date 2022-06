CARBONDALE – The City of Carbondale has received soil-testing results from Ameren Illinois for property at 1599 North Wall Street. The City’s zoning code required Ameren Illinois to obtain a Special Use Permit to expand their Northeast Substation at 1599 North Wall Street. Because of the site’s proximity to the Koppers brownfield site, the City’s Planning Commission and City Council requested additional soil testing be completed at the site and results provided to the City of Carbondale and to the public, and that any part of the site found to be contaminated would require EPA-approved remediation before construction could begin.

CARBONDALE, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO