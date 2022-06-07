ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vikings Valhalla casts The Boys actor as legendary viking ahead of major role in season 3

By Fay Watson
 5 days ago

Vikings: Valhalla season 2 may not have even been released on Netflix yet – but we've already got some casting news for the third season. The Boys star Goran Visnjic has been cast as Erik the Red, who is the viking father of Leif Eriksson (Sam Corlett) and Freydis (Frida Gustavsson).

We've yet to meet the character in the Netflix series but he has been mentioned in passing by his son. The explorer is often reminded of the atrocities that his father committed in Iceland and Norway. Currently, Erik the Red is in exile in Greenland but it will certainly be interesting to see what exactly happens when the pair are reunited.

Visnjic recently appeared in the Amazon Prime Video series The Boys as the leader of the Church of the Collective Alastair Adana. However, he is probably best known for playing Luka Kovac in 185 episodes of the medical drama ER. Other shows he's appeared in include Timeless, Santa Clarita Diet , Dollface, and This is Us.

Vikings: Valhalla was given a two-season renewal from Netflix after the success of its first season. The show acts as a spin-off to the Michael Hirst-created History show Vikings, which ran for six seasons. Jeb Stuart created Valhalla, which is set 100 years after the events of the original series, chronicling the end of the Viking age.

Currently, no release date has been set for the second season of the show but Netflix has released a treat for fans of the series. As part of Geeked Week, a blooper reel for season 1 dropped featuring all of the major stars.

Looking for what to watch next? Check out our guide to the best Netflix movies and best Netflix shows to watch right now.

