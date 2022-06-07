ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

This Razer gaming chair is up to 14% off right now

By Jasmine Mannan
GamesRadar
GamesRadar
 5 days ago

You can currently find a great gaming chair deal on the Razer Tarok Pro in both the UK and the USA at the moment.

In the USA you can find the chair at a $50 price reduction on Amazon, bringing the price down to a more affordable $319.99 (was $370) . If you're on the hunt for a gaming chair at the moment this could be your chance to get your hands on one without breaking the bank. You can also find the deal in the UK as Curry's have the gaming chair at a £30 price reduction, taking it down to £219 (was £249) .

These savings - 14% in the US or 12% in the UK - are definitely worth taking into account if you are thinking about getting your hands on a gaming chair. The extra money could allow you to also upgrade something else in your setup at the same time, all without spending more than the MRSP of the gaming chair.

It can be hard to find gaming chair deals on such high-end models, meaning that this deal is a must-see for all. The Tarok Pro comes from Razer which makes some of the best gaming chairs . This means that even if this chair isn't the right one for you, they have many other great options. You can also keep up to date with cheap gaming chair deals on other models if you have your eye on something specific but are waiting for a price drop.

Today's best gaming chair deals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2L9mXO_0g2xKMv900

RAZER Tarok PRO Gaming Chair | $369.99 $319.99 at Amazon
Save $50 - This large saving on a gaming chair is already a rare deal but as it's from Amazon you also get free shipping to your front door regardless of if you have Amazon Prime. This makes this deal just a little bit sweeter.

RAZER Tarok PRO Gaming Chair | £249 £219 at Curry's
Save £30 - It can be hard to find deals on gaming chairs outside of normal sales periods meaning this deal is a must-see if you're considering upgrading your set up with a new and reasonably priced chair. View Deal

More of today's best gaming chair deals

If you're after more gaming chair deals then you'll find our favorite models listed below at the best prices available online right now on more than the Razer Tarok Pro.

If you're looking to upgrade your set up with more than just a gaming chair you can also take a look at our round up of the best gaming desks. If you need a new machine altogether then have a look at some of our best gaming laptops.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Office Chair#Round Up#Gaming Laptops#Video Game#Razer#The Razer Tarok Pro#Curry#Amazon Save
GamesRadar

Sunday Gold revealed at the Future Games Show by Team17

Team17 came prepared for the Future Games Show Powered by Mana, arriving with a World Premiere for Sunday Gold. Sunday Gold is a new narrative-driven adventure game set in a dystopian 2070’s London. Oh yeah, and it looks absolutely awesome. In Sunday Gold, you'll be charged with taking control of a group of rag-tag criminals as they attempt to expose the dark underbelly of a mega corporation which is profiteering from vicious dog races. And hey, if the trio of playable characters can make a little cash to spend along the way, that wouldn't hurt either.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Nintendo
GamesRadar

Become a master samurai in Die by the Blade, the brutal 1v1 combat game coming later this year

Do you have what it takes to become a master samurai? Well, you'll have the chance to prove it when Die by the Blade launches later this year. From developer Triple Hill Interactive and publisher Kwalee comes one of the more brutal competitive games we've seen in 2022. In Die by the Blade, you'll need to stand your ground in a samurai-punk world and attempt to survive intense 1v1 combat. Wield a variety of traditional Japanese weapons, tweak your moveset, and then launch yourself into encounters where one hit can be the difference between life and death.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar

Stylish 90s stealth action title Serial Cleaners release date announced at the Future Games Show

The sequel to the 2017 indie hit Serial Cleaner is set to drag the 2D stealth-action out of the '70s and into the '90s – specifically, New York City, New Year's Eve 1999. Designed as a homage to '90s cinema – spanning cult crime thrillers through to b-movie action flicks – Serial Cleaners sees four professional cleaners for the mob gather to reminisce about their careers at the turn of the millennium, before it tragically, inevitably goes horribly wrong.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar

Orx is part rogue-like, part tower-defence, part deck-builder, all carnage

Orx are coming! Or more specifically, Orx is coming, the roguelike deck-building tower-defence game from Critical Reflex, about which we're seeing even more details at the Future Games Show Powered by Mana. And once you get past the initial, rather arresting images of parapets shooting fire at thousands of club-wielding oafs who refuse to get off the lawn, Orx is clearly boasting a heady lineage of inspirations that'll catch the attention of any veteran indie game lover.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar

GamesRadar

20K+
Followers
30K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ delivers daily news, previews and reviews of all the best games, movies and TV, and helps its audience decide how to spend their money and their time.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy