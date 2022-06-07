Ames remembers Iowa State University students shot outside Cornerstone Church

Around 40 people are renovating a park in Victor that hasn't been changed in half a century. People from across Iowa gathered in Brooklyn on Saturday for a parade and unveiling of a statue of local war hero Corporal Harold "Pie" Keller.
AMES, Iowa (WOI) - Mental health resources are available year round for Iowa State University staff and students. But university faculty emphasize that, in times like these, access to counseling is more important than ever. On Thursday, June 2, ISU lost two students in a shooting outside of Cornerstone Church...
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) -Schools across Iowa are facing an unprecedented shortage of teachers, KCCI reported. Now, the state is turning to high school students to help. This week, Gov. Kim Reynolds unveiled a new apprenticeship she says will help create 500 new paraeducators and 500 new teachers. The $45 million investment will create programs in 19 Iowa school districts, including Des Moines, Johnston and Waukee.
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A park in Victor, Iowa is getting much-needed work done to it after roughly half a century without any major changes. A group called the Water Works Parks Renovation Committee is renovating the local park, in part, because they fear that the aging equipment could prove to be a safety risk. New additions to the park include swing sets, benches, a sidewalk, and a new main play structure.
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Iowa Supreme Court says two Des Moines men who were sentenced to life in prison without parole for murders committed when they were teenagers must stay behind bars. James Dorsey and Fernando Sandoval have been trying for decades to have their convictions and...
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Waterloo City Council will take up two resolutions later this month to address gun violence in the city. Police responded to at least seven shootings in eight days late last month. In total, the shootings killed two people and hurt five others. The city council held...
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - 9-Year Old Gracelyn Springer battled Ewing Sarcoma which is a form of cancer. In response a Mason City non profit called My Happy Place with thousands of dollars in donations refurbished her bedroom with things like a new bed, a fresh coat of paint on the walls, and a swing. My Happy Place has renovated over 100 rooms and has chapters across the Midwest and hopes to open one in Cedar Rapids in the future. For more information on this story click here.
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Police have arrested three juveniles after they allegedly stole two vehicles in the northeastern Iowa area. On May 31st, the Bremer County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a stolen vehicle from the 1300 block of 260th St. Waverly. An investigation showed that three teens, a 16-year-old female from Marshalltown, a 15-year-old male from Garwin, and a 17-year-old female from Dubuque, stole a 1995 Rally Wagon and drove it to Cedar Falls.
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - On Friday, police in Des Moines say they arrested multiple armed robbery suspects. A male victim told police that two people with guns robbed him on University Avenue near 23rd Street around 2:15 p.m. Friday afternoon. Officers spotted a car that matched the description and a chase ensued.
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A parade was held and statue unveiled in Brooklyn, Iowa to honor Corporal Harold Keller. Corporal Keller fought at the Battle of Iwo Jima but it wasn’t until after his death that in 2019 he was positively identified as one of the 6 marines who infamously lifted the American flag on Mount Suribachi. The statue which was created in Italy was funded in part by donations from the citizens of Brooklyn. Plaques were also created along with the statue with information about Harold Keller, the Battle of Iwo Jima itself, and other Brooklyn veterans who fought at Iwo Jima and in World War 2. Veterans from as far back as World War 2 attended the event as well as current and former members of Congress and Keller’s family as well as family members of other people from Brooklyn who fought at Iwo Jima. The event featured a 21 gun salute, ceremonial bugle, and the raising of the flag of the Marine Corps.
VAN HORNE, Iowa (KCRG) - Benton Community’s home game against Vinton-Shellsburg marked Coach Anderson Night at the ballpark. Prior to their doubleheader, the Bobcats honored their late coach who passed in January at the age of 43. “He was just the ultimate Bobcat,” said Benton Community Activities Director Shawn...
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - A Waterloo man pleaded guilty for shooting and killing his second cousin. Prosecutors initially charged Dorray Cooper with first degree murder. But new court documents show he pleaded guilty to lower the charge to voluntary manslaughter on Wednesday. He also pleaded guilty to a firearms charge.
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police say there has been a string of car thefts in Eastern Iowa and a felony lane gang made a stop. That’s a traveling group of criminals who go from town to town, stealing vehicles, money, bank cards, check books, and more from people who don’t lock their cars.
