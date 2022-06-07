Large water main breaks, floods Queens streets

LONG ISLAND CITY, Queens (PIX11) — A large water main in Queens broke overnight, which quickly flooded cars.

The incident happened at around 2 a.m., officials said. Cars parked next to the Queensbridge Houses were affected. On the scene, FDNY and officials from the city’s Department of Environmental Protection have shut off the water to stop the leak. They checked other buildings and took a closer look at the flooding and structural damage.

According to the DEP, around 450 customers were without water service, while crews began excavating the roadway to identify the source of the leak.

Residents in the area are no strangers to an incident like this. In January 2021, an early morning break in the same area left cars trapped on flooded streets. They told PIX11 News that the recent flooding is worse.

Crews were last reported to have been cleaning up the area.

