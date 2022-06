FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WKRC) - A man injured after police officers say they were forced to shoot him has been released from the hospital and is now in jail. The Fairfield Police Department said it was called to Port Union Road near SR 4 following a 911 call hang-up Sunday. When they arrived, they found Rodolfo Molina-Hernandez standing in the road, and as they tried to speak to him, they noticed he was holding a gun. Officers told him to drop the weapon several times, but Molina-Hernandez reportedly went into a shooting position and officers opened fire.

2 DAYS AGO