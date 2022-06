LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Much of the South Plains will see triple digit heat today and through the weekend, with little to no rain in sight. A mild start to the day today with temps in the 60s to 70s. Plenty of sunshine to start and we can expect that all day. Temperatures will quickly warm up into the upper 90s to lower 100s across the South Plains. Winds will be a bit breezy from the southwest between 10-15 mph.

SOUTH PLAINS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO