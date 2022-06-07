ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delmar, DE

Lorenzo Leonard Sargen

WBOC
 5 days ago

Lorenzo Leonard Sargent (Sarge), 81, of Delmar, DE, entered the gates of...

www.wboc.com

WBOC

Patricia Anne Pusey

Patricia Anne Pusey, 69, passed way on June 4th. “Pat” was living in Atlantic, Virginia at the time of her passing though she lived most of her life in Snow Hill, Maryland. She was a beloved daughter, sister, and aunt. Her love of fashion and people made her a gifted salesperson. She worked at many retail locations in Salisbury over the years including Hutzler’s, Hecht’s Company, Phillip’s Men’s Store, and Macy’s. She was rarely without a beautiful scarf. Scarves, she said, were “her signature.”
SNOW HILL, MD
WBOC

Unattended Stove Blamed for Salisbury Fire

SALISBURY, Md.- Authorities have ruled accidental a Wednesday afternoon fire that caused thousands of dollars in damage to a Salisbury home. The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office said it happened shortly after 2 p.m. at a two-story home located at 107 Louise Ave. It took the Salisbury Fire Department approximately...
WBOC

$5 Gas Fuels Frustration on Delmarva

LINKWOOD, Md., and CAMDEN, Del. - On Friday morning, a few communities passed a psychological milestone: gas stations starting to sell self serve regular unleaded for more than five dollars per gallon. "It's crazy! Where's the economy going?," said Lesley Leibensperger as she and her family purchased just a few...
CAMDEN, DE
WBOC

Man Critically Injured in Dover Shooting

DOVER, Del.- Dover police are investigating a late Thursday night shooting that left a 20-year-old man in critical condition. Shortly before 10 p.m., officers responded to the 100 block of South New Street for a report of shots fired. When officers arrived, they located the victim lying in the roadway and began first aid until medics arrived and transported the victim to Bayhealth Kent Campus. The victim was struck a total of eight times by gunfire, with injuries to his upper extremities and torso. The victim remains hospitalized in critical condition.
Delmar, DE
WBOC

One Killed, Another Injured in Delaware Motorcycle Collision

NEW CASTLE, Del.- Delaware State Police say one person was killed and another injured in a crash involving two motorcycles on DuPont Highway (Route 13) in New Castle. Polices said it happened shortly after 8 p.m. Wednesday, when a black Honda FLHXS motorcycle was traveling northbound Route 13 in the middle-left lane and approaching 1st Avenue in the area of Hooters. At this time, a white 2011 Kawasaki Vortex motorcycle was pulling out from the Hooters parking lot. Troopers said the Kawasaki was attempting to cross the northbound lanes of Route 13 to enter the left turn lane and make a U-turn for southbound Route 13. That is when the Kawasaki crossed directly into the path of Honda for a point of impact in the middle-left lane, police said.
WBOC

Dewey Beach Increasing Safety Measures

DEWEY BEACH, Del.- Dewey Beach is stepping up public safety measures following recent crime in the beach town. The Town of Dewey Beach says they will have enhanced police presence through out the town. They will also be partnering with Delaware State Police and other agencies to bring more coverage to the area and help with response time. They plan to also ask the state for more sobriety check points.
DOVER, DE
WBOC

Demolition Begins as Cambridge Harbor Development Gets Underway

CAMBRIDGE, Md. - Governor Larry Hogan was behind the wheel of an excavator as Governor's Hall at Sailwinds Park came down. The Harbor's Director Matt Leonard says it will feature a port, walkways, housing and a business district. "This is probably the most obvious and evident space that people see...
CAMBRIDGE, MD
WBOC

Baker Suspends Campaign for Maryland Governor

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) - Former Prince George's County Executive Rushern Baker announced Friday that he is suspending his bid for the Democratic nomination for governor of Maryland. Baker said he made the decision after considering the financial challenges facing his campaign in the coming weeks in a crowded primary. Baker...
WBOC

Businesses React to Study for New Span Along The Bay Bridge

KENT ISLAND, Md.- Maryland Governor Larry Hogan announced funding for a new study for a new span parallel to the Bay Bridge. Hogan tells WBOC this next step is an important one. "This phase two study we invested 28 million dollars this morning to begin that which is the critical...
KENT COUNTY, DE
WBOC

Ocean City Inlet Navigation Project Moves Forward

OCEAN CITY, Md. - In recent years, funding cuts have reduced the amount of maintenance done on the Ocean City inlet waterways. Watermen say not enough dredging has been happening. "[Dredging] has been a dire need for a long time," said Kerry Harrington, owner of Seaborn Seafood in Ocean City.
OCEAN CITY, MD
WBOC

Wicomico County Council Approves $173M Budget

SALISBURY, Md.- The Wicomico County Council this week approved a $173 million budget for fiscal year 2023. The budget, which is 7.6% higher than last year’s budget, provides for a decrease in the real property tax rate, due to the tax revenue cap, of approximately one cent. Some of...
WICOMICO COUNTY, MD

