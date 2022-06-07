Lorenzo Leonard Sargen

NEW CASTLE, Del.- Delaware State Police say one person was killed and another injured in a crash involving two motorcycles on DuPont Highway (Route 13) in New Castle. Polices said it happened shortly after 8 p.m. Wednesday, when a black Honda FLHXS motorcycle was traveling northbound Route 13 in the middle-left lane and approaching 1st Avenue in the area of Hooters. At this time, a white 2011 Kawasaki Vortex motorcycle was pulling out from the Hooters parking lot. Troopers said the Kawasaki was attempting to cross the northbound lanes of Route 13 to enter the left turn lane and make a U-turn for southbound Route 13. That is when the Kawasaki crossed directly into the path of Honda for a point of impact in the middle-left lane, police said.

2 DAYS AGO