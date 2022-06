Rome’s Smith Post returns nine players from the team that finished second in the state in the American Legion baseball tournament last season. Smith Post was scheduled to open the season Tuesday against Utica Post, but that game was washed out. That made Friday’s game against Whitestown Post the first of the season for the team. Results for the game at DeLutis Field One were not available at press time. Smith has a double-header against Canastota on the road Saturday at 1 and 4 p.m.

ROME, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO