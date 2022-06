Evansville, IN – June 9, 2022 – The Professional Disc Golf Association (PDGA) will host their 2022 Amateur Disc Golf World Championship throughout Vanderburgh and Gibson Counties beginning Saturday, June 18 through Saturday, June 25, 2022. The tournament, presented by Toyota, will be hosted at several area parks and venues in the region, including Bosse Field, Haubstadt Township Park, Princeton Country Club, Toyota Events Center, and others. This World Championship event was brought to the area through a collaboration between Dads Fore Disc Golf, Ace Eagle Disc Golf Club, Gibson County Visitors & Tourism Bureau, and Visit Evansville. The tournament is expected to bring over600 participants and spectators from across the world, including Mexico, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, United Kingdom, Germany, and Iceland.

