NOTICE OF VANDERBURGH COUNTY REDEVELOPMENT COMMISSION MEETING AND PRESENTATION TO TAX INCREMENT FINANCING ALLOCATION AREA. The Vanderburgh County Redevelopment Commission will hold a meeting on Thursday, June 13, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. in Room 301 of the Civic Center Complex at 1 N.W. Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard, Evansville, Indiana, and consideration will be given to a resolution regarding the capture of tax increment financing revenue and any pass-through, as well as notification to the overlapping tax units of the 2023 budget year determination for TIF revenues in each of the five (5) allocation areas. VANDERBURGH COUNTY REDEVELOPMENT COMMISSION.

