EVANSVILLE, IN (05/08/2022) On May 2, the University of Evansville (UE) held an investiture ceremony for two faculty members: Todsapon Thananatthanachon, Ph.D.; and Andrew Lampkins, PharmD, Ph.D. Both individuals were invested as the Wargel Endowed Chair of their respective programs, which was made possible due to a generous gift from Bob and Judy Wargel.

