No one hurt in fire that destroyed home in Mt. Morris Twp.

SAGINAW, Mich.---Saginaw and Buena Vista Police held their second Guns and Ammunition Day. This is the second year people dropped off unwanted guns and ammunition anonymously. There were three drop locations: Central Fire Station, Fordney Park on Gratiot, and Buena Vista Public Safety Building. Quintin White Jr. is a firefighter...
SAGINAW, Mich. - A 35-year-old man was taken into custody after police recovered two semi-automatic rifles and one pistol during a traffic stop, according to Michigan State Police. Investigators say the stop happened around 1:30 a.m. on Jefferson near Arnold Street Saturday morning. While contacting the driver, a .223 semi-automatic...
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. - The Genesee County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a missing juvenile. The Sheriff's Office is looking for Aurora Mae Phillips. She is 14 years old and is 5'0." Authorities say Phillips was spotted in the area of Fenton and Hill roads...
FLINT, Mich. - When disasters happen the American Red Cross responds. But the organization says they are encouraging people to prepare prior to home fires. They say they will install three free smoke alarms in homes. According to the Red Cross smoke detectors save lives. To get an alarm installed...
FLINT, Mich. - The Hamilton Community Health Network, HAP, and YMCA came together to host the Hamilton, HAP, and You health resource fair Saturday. The health resource fair was held at the YMCA on Pierson Road in Flushing Michigan. With June being men's health month, the family-friendly fair focused on...
DAVISON, Mich. - According to experts rent has increased by about 15% in the last year. The raise in consumer goods, inflation in general, rising gas prices.. I think that all has an effect on landlords having to raise the rent for tenants,. Rieley Prevett is a real estate agent...
SAGINAW, Mich. - Saginaw Metal Casting is giving away grants on behalf of General Motors. The grants were presented Thursday to three nonprofit organizations in the community. The ceremony took place amidst the plant’s family day. Rob Brown, Director of Programs shared his thoughts on what this means to...
MOUNT CLEMONS, Mich. - Pops' Sweets An Treats is trying to break a Guinness World Record. The retro-candy shop located in Mount Clemons is trying to get the most people in one place dressed as dinosaurs. The event will happen on Saturday, June 11 starting at 1:00 p.m. Store owner,...
FLINT, Mich. - Serenity House Communities is hosting their first ‘Sober Social Night’ at Café Rhema in Flint from 7 – 9 p.m. Organizers say the goal is to provide a supportive environment for people who want to socialize without any drugs and alcohol. Founder and...
Frankenmuth, Mich- The taste and feel of Bavaria returns to "Little Bavaria" this weekend as thousands are expected to flock to Frankenmuth for the Bavarian Festival. The festival began back in 1959. According to the Frankenmuth Chamber of Commerce, this year marks the 60th anniversary of their partnership with their...
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Whether filling up the gas tank or shopping at the grocery store, people across the county are feeling the pain in their pocketbooks. The cost of gas, food and rent all increased as inflation reaches record highs. Inflation was up 8.6% from last year, the biggest...
REESE, Mich. - As most schools close out for the year, Mid – Michigan NOW wants to show our appreciation for our local teachers with our Golden Apple Award. This teacher is from Reese Elementary School. “I am honored to have received the Golden Apple Award. It's something that...
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. - The cost of everything is steadily increasing as inflation hits a 40-year-high according to CNBC. It has people wondering how they're going to afford basic necessities. "Family fun is hard to do with gas prices so high," Shantel Jones said. Shantel Jones is a Michigan native...
Comments / 0