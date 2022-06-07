ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sculptures to be moved to long-planned Enslaved Africans' Rain Garden in Yonkers

By News 12 Staff
 5 days ago
A project 13 years in the making is moving forward outside the Yonkers Riverfront Library today.

Crews will move five life-sized monuments from the at Riverfront Library to the waterfront where they'll become part of the long-planned Enslaved Africans' Rain Garden.

Sculptor Vinnie Bagwell says she's been working on the rain garden for over a decade.

It'll honor the legacy of enslaved Africans who worked at Philipse Manor Hall in Yonkers.

The five figures being moved today are all enslaved Africans who were freed decades before the Emancipation Proclamation.

Once they're installed in the rain garden, you'll be able to walk around them to see the features on their backs, a technique Bagwell uses to get you to engage with the art for a longer time.

Bagwell told News 12 that she sees public art as a form of reparations.

The rain garden will be officially unveiled June 17 as part of the city's Juneteenth celebration.

“I think it’s wonderful. Why? Well, it’s significant. The art, itself, is wonderful, but also what it commemorates is really important,” says Robert Hothan, a fan of the sculptor. “It’s part of our history and we can’t forget that. It’s lifelike. It’s attention to detail. It’s really wonderful.”

White Plains Condo Changes Name, From Trump Tower to The Tower at City Place

Firepits on the rooftop of The Tower at City Place, White Plains. The board of the former Trump Tower City Center announced today that its new name, The Tower at City Place, has taken effect. Spearheaded by Board Member, Brian Price, and the building’s branding committee consisting of 20 residents, the team took a thoughtful approach to reach the decision and worked closely with its design partner to implement the changes, including new branding and signage at the building’s 10 City Place address.
Saint Joseph’s Medical Center Joins With City, County And State Officials To Celebrate Grand Opening Of Landy Court Apartment Building

From left, Councilwoman Corazon Pineda Isaac; Westchester County Executive George Latimer; Yonkers Deputy Mayor Anthony Landi; Assemblyman Nader Sayegh; Ralph Fasano, CEO Concern Housing; Saint Joseph’s Medical Center President & CEO Michael Spicer; Saint Joseph’s Medical Center Chairman James Landy; Mr. Landy’s wife, Nancy Landy; City Council President Lakisha Collins-Bellamy; Dr. Ann Sullivan, Commissioner of New York State Office of Mental Health; Ruthanne Visnauskas, Commissioner of the NYS Division of Housing and Community Renewal, and Brenda McAteer, Assistant Director, New York State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance.
