Bradford, PA

Tree Fire at Emmanuel Church

By Kim Bonham
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBradford City Fire Dept responded to a report of a structure fire on...

FL Radio Group

Camper Fire Sends Multiple Fire Crews to Beaver Dams

A Schuyler County camper fire sent multiple fire departments responding Saturday night. WENY reports fire crews responded to the County Route 16 location in Beaver Dams after the report of a camper engulfed in flames came in around 9:00p. There is no word yet on the fire’s cause; however, no...
BEAVER DAMS, NY
Dead Dog, Kitten Found in Container Left in Warren Yard

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating an animal cruelty case after a dead dog and kitten were discovered in a container in a yard in Warren Saturday. The homeowner in the 2300 block of E. 5th St. reported there was a suspicious container in his yard just after 5 p.m. Troopers...
WARREN, PA
Jamestown Firefighters Respond to House Fire on Winsor Street

Firefighters in Jamestown were called out to a house fire early Sunday morning on the city's south side. County dispatchers say crews responded to the blaze at 15 Winsor Street at about 5:45 AM. No further information is available at this time. Photos by the 716 Network.
JAMESTOWN, NY
One Seriously Injured in Overnight Crash in Town of Sherman

One person was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries as the result of a two-vehicle crash early Saturday in the Town of Sherman. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies and Sherman Fire responded to the scene on Sherman-Stedman Road just after 1:30 AM. A passenger in one of the vehicles was taken to the Hamot Medical Center in Erie, and the Sheriff's Office Accident Reconstruction Team was called to investigate the scene. The investigation is ongoing, and charges are pending.
SHERMAN, NY
GoFundMe for Bradford Twp. Firefighter Injured in Collision

A fundraising campaign has been set up for a Bradford Township Firefighter. Alex Coppella, a firefighter and EMT, was injured in a motorcycle accident on his way home from a cross-country motorcycle trip. In a Facebook post, the Bradford Township Volunteer Fire Department said that Copella was injured in a collision with a semi truck. No other details are available at this time.
BRADFORD, PA
Jamestown PD Investigating Threats to Tops/Wal-Mart

The Jamestown and Lakewood-Busti Police Depts. Have issued a statement about a post going around Facebook regarding threats to Tops on Foote Avenue and Wal-Mart on Fairmount Avenue. The threats are being investigated by various law enforcement entities including the FBI, who do not believe that there are any credible...
JAMESTOWN, PA
Large Fight Leads to Aggravated DWI, Child Endangerment Charges for Dunkirk Woman

A Dunkirk woman is facing charges following an investigation into a large fight that occurred last weekend in the city. Dunkirk Police officers on patrol discovered the incident last Saturday, June 4th at about 1:00 AM in the roadway at an address on King Street. While officers were trying to disperse the crowd, they saw a child that had been apparently struck by a vehicle involved in the fight. Dunkirk Fire responded to the scene and took the child to Brooks Memorial Hospital for treatment of minor injuries. An investigation found that the driver of the vehicle, 24-year-old Thalia Pagan, allegedly had a BAC more than twice the legal limit. Pagan was charged with aggravated DWI (BAC .18% or higher) and endangering the welfare of a child, and she was issued tickets and released. Police say additional charges are possible for others involved in the altercation, pending consultation with the Chautauqua County District Attorney's Office.
DUNKIRK, NY
Sinkhole closes portion of Old Niagara Road

A 3-by-3 foot sinkhole has appeared on Old Niagara Road by Lake Avenue, forcing the closure of the road between Lake Avenue and North Adams Street. Niagara County Sheriff Mike Filicetti said the hole was reported at 1:39 p.m. Friday and fire and police reported to the scene for traffic control.
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
Wanted duo busted in Elk County

ELK COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — An alleged drug-selling duo has been arrested and charged after police found multiple drugs in their possession. Michele Sherwood, 36, and Tyler Wise, 21, of DuBois were arrested on May 17 after police discovered the two had warrants for their arrest during a traffic stop. Wise was wanted in Jefferson […]
ELK COUNTY, PA
AMBER Alert for Niagara County 10-month-old canceled

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — An AMBER Alert regarding 10-month-old Royalty Mullen has been canceled, as she was reportedly found safe and was returned to authorities. Mullen was reported as the victim of a non-custodial abduction just before 8 a.m. on Saturday. According to the Sheriff’s office, her father, Anthones Mullen, Jr. unlawfully entered a Sweetwood […]
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
PSP: Missing Harborcreek teen found safe

Update: The missing juvenile has been found and is safe, the Pennsylvania State Police announced on June 10.(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Pennsylvania State Police in Erie are searching for a missing 15-year-old girl, believed to be a runaway. State Police reported Thursday that they are searching for Vanessa Peterson, 15, from Harborcreek. She was last seen on […]
ERIE, PA
Four small children found alone as mother leaves for smokes

Lock Haven, Pa. — State Police in Clinton County responded to reports of two children playing in the street on May 31. An investigation led to the discovery of two more children left alone. According to a release from PSP Lamar, Mary Raudabaugh, 23, of Lock Haven had left all four children alone to get a pack of cigarettes from a local store. Police said two children were discovered in...
LOCK HAVEN, PA
Charges Filed After Erie, Pennsylvania Motorcyclist Killed in Weekend Backup Crash

A man from Erie County, Pennsylvania is facing several charges after allegedly leaving the scene of a fatal accident that took place over the weekend. New York State Police from the Jamestown barracks were called to the intersection of Marvin Road and Belknap Road at approximately 2:40pm on Saturday, June 4, 2022. T The initial call was for a reported collision and accident involving a motorcycle.
ERIE COUNTY, PA
Police investigate shootout at McKinley Park

Detectives are investigating a Sunday night shootout near McKinley Park, where a large group gathered for a fish fry. Erie Police arrived to an area near East 23rd Street and Pennsylvania Avenue. According to Deputy Chief Rick Lorah, no one was injured in the shooting, however a stop sign was damaged. Lorah says many shell […]
ERIE, PA
Akron woman sentenced for meth DUI that caused fatal crash

CLARENCE, N.Y. (WIVB) — An Akron woman was sentenced in State Supreme Court on Friday to an indeterminate prison sentence after pleading guilty to manslaughter in February. Jessica Novak, 39, was sentenced to 3 to 9 years in prison for second degree manslaughter, a Class C felony, after here vehicle crash in January 2021 while […]
AKRON, NY

