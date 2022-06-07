JFRD: Massive fire at beaches ravages 6 apartments, 1 house

JFRD mass fire at the beaches

ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla. — The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department reported that six units and a family home just north of the complex were ravaged by a massive fire at Atlantic Beach.

At approximately 2:14 a.m., JFRD responded to two fire alarms on 10th Street and Beach Avenue and were able to get the fire under control by 3:43 a.m.

It is believed that the fire burned for roughly two hours before it was put out completely because the narrow streets made it difficult for crews to get equipment to the scene.

JFRD said five out of the six units were occupied at the time of the fire, but no one was hurt or needed rescuing. However, a family dog was pulled out of the fire. The Red Cross was not requested.

Four units have been deemed a total loss. The state fire marshal was at the scene to assess what caused the fire.

Preliminary investigation revealed that four apartments and the house were impacted directly by the fire, but the other two units were affected because of shared electrical systems. The origins and cause of the fire is still unknown.

