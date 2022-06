A Clarkson woman has been arrested and another woman is being sought after Clarkson police located a “substantial amount” of methamphetamine and other drugs in a vehicle. On Monday, Clarkson Police Chief Buck Meredith responded to the 300 block of West Main Street on an investigation, Meredith said. Upon arriving at the address, Meredith located 64-year-old Shirley C. Vincent, of Clarkson, and 38-year-old Rachel Downs, of Munfordville (but who has a connection to Grayson County), occupying a 2020 Toyota passenger car.

CLARKSON, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO