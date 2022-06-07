ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

PUMP PATROL: Gas prices on the rise again across Long Island

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Edqzg_0g2xBtMJ00

Prices at the pump continue to creep up across Long Island despite the gas tax suspension that took effect seven days ago.

The latest AAA gas averages show Long Island is already paying more for a gallon of regular gas than before the gas tax suspension was put in place.

The national average for a gallon of gas is up to $4.95 a gallon. In New York, the average sits at $4.94 and Long Island it is $4.96.

The national average creeped up 5 cents overnight and up 30 cents in the last week. Meanwhile, Long Island went up five cents overnight.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Traffic
News 12

'March For Our Lives' gun control rallies held across New Jersey

Various rallies demanding gun law reforms took place across New Jersey throughout Saturday. The demonstrations were part of call around the United States to strengthen gun laws. Some 500 cities across the nation participated in the event. In New Jersey, demonstrations were held in Newark, Bergen County and Toms River.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Island#Gas Prices#On The Rise
News 12

DOGGONNE IT! Puppy travels 10 miles from Brooklyn to Jersey City

Bailey, an 8-month-old German Shepherd, adventured an estimated 10 miles across two states and one river all on his own. He was found by Dr. Matthew Morgan, chief of surgery at the Veterinary Emergency and Referral Group. Dr. Morgan says what happened with Bailey was a miracle. “This could’ve gone...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
News 12

Uniondale residents frustrated with 'Jeopardy!' question

Some Long Islanders are upset about a "Jeopardy!" question that used an incorrect community name in Nassau County. The question that appeared on the show was, "A type of institution that has a 'row' in Garden City on Long Island, including one about firefighting and a children's one." The answer...
UNIONDALE, NY
News 12

Bridge to go cashless, removing site of infamous gridlock

The busy George Washington Bridge connecting New Jersey and New York City is moving to cashless tolls, and in the process removing a reminder of a notorious piece of history. Beginning July 10, drivers paying cash tolls will have their license plates scanned and will be billed by mail. As part of the transformation, the tollbooths and islands will be demolished.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News 12

News 12

83K+
Followers
28K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy