PUMP PATROL: Gas prices on the rise again across Long Island

Prices at the pump continue to creep up across Long Island despite the gas tax suspension that took effect seven days ago.

The latest AAA gas averages show Long Island is already paying more for a gallon of regular gas than before the gas tax suspension was put in place.

The national average for a gallon of gas is up to $4.95 a gallon. In New York, the average sits at $4.94 and Long Island it is $4.96.

The national average creeped up 5 cents overnight and up 30 cents in the last week. Meanwhile, Long Island went up five cents overnight.