Devereux employee guilty of assaulting 14-year-old resident

By MediaNews Group
Daily Local News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWEST CHESTER — A Chester County jury this week found Alexis Boaz, 35, of Royersford, guilty of simple assault and endangering the welfare of a child. Authorities said Boaz was an employee at Devereux’s Brandywine Campus in Glenmoore when she punched and kicked a...

www.dailylocal.com

Comments / 1

Sue Mitchell
5d ago

This all started with DRGs - Diagnostic Regional Groupings - determining lengths of hospital stays based on patient diagnosis. insurance companies dictated how long one could be hospitalized & what they'd pay for. Add to that a sue-happy segment of society & medical costs have sky-rocketed - but not in the right pockets. you have men in shark skin suits never studying or becoming doctors - who have been dictating health care to us the last 30 years. Get health care back to PRIMARY CARE under the direction of TRAINED LICENSED doctors.

Reply
3
