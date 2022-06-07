ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Newsom heads to summit + Voters are procrastinating + March planned for Wednesday

By Andrew Sheeler
The Sacramento Bee
 5 days ago

Good morning and welcome to the A.M. Alert, Election Day Edition!

FIRST UP — It’s election day in California. Get your latest election news and updates here .

Tomorrow’s A.M. Alert will be a special edition, as yours truly gets up at the crack of 2 a.m. to provide you with the absolute latest in election news from overnight Tuesday. All so you can wake up with up-to-the-minute news Wednesday.

NEWSOM TRAVELS TO SUMMIT OF THE AMERICAS

California Gov. Gavin Newsom traveled to LA Monday to attend the ninth annual Summit of the Americas , where he will talk education, climate policy, the economy and the defense of democracy with leaders of the Western Hemisphere.

“As one of the most diverse and populous states in the United States, there is no shortage of new ideas and fresh perspectives here,” Governor Newsom said in a letter to summit delegates. “Our distinctive communities shape California’s identity and success – including those that exemplify the important cultural bonds between California and the countries of the Americas. I hope to continue to see that mindset spread beyond the borders of this state; we will all be stronger for it.”

One world leader who won’t be showing up? Mexico’s Andrés Manuel López Obrador , popularly known as AMLO. He announced Monday that he would not attend because the leaders of Cuba, Nicaragua and Venuzuela were not invited , according to CNN .

The summit runs until Friday.

ONLY 15% OF BALLOTS RETURNED SO FAR, ACCORDING TO PRIMARY BALLOT TRACKER

Today is election day, and it appears as if many of you are procrastinating.

According to a Monday afternoon check of the the 2022 Primary Ballot Tracker run by PDI , just 15% of ballots have been returned so far. That’s approximately 3.1 million out of 21.8 million.

Thus far, Democrats have a slight edge over Republicans and independents with 17% of Democrats turning out thus far, compared to 16% of Republicans and 10% of independents. Of course, there are a lot more Democrats than either Republicans or independents in the state, and Democratic ballots made up 53% of the total share returned as of Monday afternoon.

Those who’ve voted thus far are older (31% of those 65 and older have voted, as have 15% of those 50 to 64), with 65 and up comprising about 50% of the total ballots cast thus far. Whites are more likely to have already voted as well (18% of white people turned in their ballots, compared to 8% of Latinos, 15% of Asians and 14% of Black people). Whites account for 69% of the total vote.

Need a hand with voting? The Bee has your back .

HUNDREDS TO MARCH THROUGH MIDTOWN WEDNESDAY

Driving home through midtown Wednesday? You may want to leave early.

Hundreds of nursing home workers, home care workers and supporters are set to march during rush hour for a Skilled Nursing Facility Quality Standards Board.

“In California, workers are demanding a Skilled Nursing Facility Quality Standards Board that positions workers in a formal role in setting wages, benefits, safety standards and creating equity measures for nursing homes statewide; their proposal is on its way to Governor Newsom’s desk as part of the state budget agreement,” according to a statement from SEIU California , which is organizing the march.

“Yet workers face stiff opposition from corporate nursing home owners and industry executives fiercely resistant to loosening their grip over wages, work conditions, and determined to avoid accountability for billions in public dollars.”

The rally will begin outside the California Association of Health Facilities office at 2201 K Street at 4 p.m. Wednesday, leading to a march “through key midtown intersections at rush hour,” according to organizers.

ENVIROVOTERS HOST MOBILE BILLBOARD OUTSIDE THE CAPITOL

The California Environmental Voters , also known as EnviroVoters, are sponsoring a mobile billboard outside the State Capitol this week, urging lawmakers to pass a “Climate Courage Budget.”

The group will hold a media availability at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday on 10th Street in front of the west Capitol steps. They will discuss their support for the state to spend at least $75 billion on clean energy, transportation, water and other infrastructure projects while California is still flush with cash.

“Scientists say California will reach a point of no return at the end of the decade. Weak or delayed action will not prevent a future of even more deadly drought, wildfire, and heat waves. The spending levels proposed by the governor and state lawmakers don’t reach the amount needed to address the problem at the required scale,” according to a statement from the group.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“There were 10 mass shootings in the US over the weekend. At least a dozen people were killed. Over 60 were injured.”

- Gov. Gavin Newsom, via Twitter .

Best of the Bee:

