Tampa, FL

Tampa police chief to discuss task force to fight gun violence after recent shootings

By Beth Rousseau
 5 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa Police Chief Mary O’Connor plans to address the shootings that occurred in Tampa over the past week.

O’Connor told 8 On Your Side she will detail plans for a task force to fight gun violence at a briefing on Tuesday, but did not give an exact time for the event.

On Monday, the city saw two shootings in just two hours.

Two people were shot and seriously injured on East Columbus Drive and 14th Street.

“If this was a school day and it wasn’t, you know, the summertime, there’d be kids on that playground right now. We can’t have that,” O’Connor said at a press conference.

As the chief was discussing details of the first shooting, she got a call about another shooting incident nearby.

Investigators say a man was shot and killed on North 35th Street and East Chelsea Street.

O’Connor said gun violence in the city has continued despite her officers’ best efforts.

“The Tampa Police Department works 24/7 to keep the community safe. That’s what we do. That’s what our department does best,” O’Connor said.

Now, she wants to team up with local and state leaders to create a task force on gun violence.

“We can’t be desensitized to the fact that this is going on,” she said.

