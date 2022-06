The New York Yankees lead the MLB in wins and home runs, and added to their lead in both categories Sunday with an 18-4 rout of the Chicago Cubs. Leading the way for New York was third baseman Matt Carpenter, who blasted two home runs over the right field fence and hit a two-RBI double. He finished with seven RBI on the day, raising his season total to 13.

