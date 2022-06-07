ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Brazen bear devours breakfast after stealing bag of McDonald’s from car in New Hampshire

By Boston 25 News Staff
 5 days ago
Photo: Jackson Police Department

JACKSON, N.H. — A bear chowed down on a tasty breakfast after it swiped a bag of McDonald’s from a car in New Hampshire.

Video shared by the Jackson Police Department showed the bear devouring the fast food on the hood of a car in a parking lot.

“This Brazen Bruin decided to help himself to a discarded McDonald’s food bag inside a car! The unfortunate motorist was a breakfast customer at ‘Yesterday’s Restaurant,’” the department wrote in a Facebook post.

A photo taken through an open window showed food scattered all over the inside of the vehicle.

Following the incident, police reminded drivers to keep their windows up, doors locked, and cars clear of snacks.

