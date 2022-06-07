Nude woman arrested at Harrisburg Pike Sheetz

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A woman has been arrested for indecent exposure and public drunkness after police responded to reports that she was nude in a store.

The incident took place Tuesday, June 7, just after 5 a.m. at the Harrisburg Pike Sheetz in Middlesex Township.

After an initial investigation, the woman was identified as Amanda Baker.

