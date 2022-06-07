ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poland to raise minimum wage twice in 2023

 5 days ago
WARSAW, June 7 (Reuters) - Poland plans to raise the minimum wage twice in 2023, government spokesperson Piotr Muller said on Tuesday, as households grapple with soaring inflation.

The minimum wage will rise to 3,383 zlotys gross a month in January, and 3,450 zlotys in July. It currently stands at 3,010 zlotys.

Inflation in Poland was 13.9% in May, according to a flash estimate from the statistics office. Poland has introduced a raft of measures to help households deal with the cost of living crisis, including slashing VAT to zero on basic food items and allowing mortgage holders to take payment holidays.

Reporting by Alan Charlish and Pawel Florkiewicz; Editing by Jon Boyle

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Reuters

Reuters

