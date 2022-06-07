A new paper claims that intelligent life could be living on Dyson spheres around white dwarfs spread throughout the Milky Way.

Dyson Spheres Are The Place To Look At If We Want To Find Aliens, Says Physicist

According to Live Science, study co-author Ben Zuckerman, an emeritus professor of physics and astronomy at the University of California Los Angeles, said that's where we should be focused our hunt for extraterrestrials.

A Dyson sphere is a hypothetical artificial home erected around a star by a technologically advanced civilization. Its purpose is to capture as much of the star's power as possible, and it should be a distinguishing feature of a civilization capable of controlling a planetary system's resources.