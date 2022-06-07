Dyson Spheres Are The Place To Look At If We Want To Find Aliens, Says Physicist
A new paper claims that intelligent life could be living on Dyson spheres around white dwarfs spread throughout the Milky Way.
According to Live Science, study co-author Ben Zuckerman, an emeritus professor of physics and astronomy at the University of California Los Angeles, said that's where we should be focused our hunt for extraterrestrials.
A Dyson sphere is a hypothetical artificial home erected around a star by a technologically advanced civilization. Its purpose is to capture as much of the star's power as possible, and it should be a distinguishing feature of a civilization capable of controlling a planetary system's resources.
Comments / 0