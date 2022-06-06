Braves finish off four-game sweep of Rockies at Coors Field, 8-7

What a TEAM! The Texas A&M baseball team kicked off the 2022 College Station Super Regional in magical fashion on Friday night, with a 5-4 win in front of 6.732 members of the 12th man at Blue Bell Park. It didn’t take long for the Aggies to kick off the scoring, as they pushed a run across in the bottom of the 1st inning, when Troy Claunch was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded. But the Cardinals answered quickly, as Logan Beard singled off Aggies starter Nathan Dettmer with the bases loaded to score two, followed by a Ben Bianco sacrifice...

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 33 MINUTES AGO