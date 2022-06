PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police say they are investigating after a man died in custody Friday afternoon while waiting for a medical evaluation. It happened after officers were called out to the Circle K gas station near 91st Avenue and McDowell Road after a report of an injured person around 2:45 p.m. Police showed up to find Caleb Blair, 19, shirtless with pants around his ankles. According to a Phoenix Police news release, Blair had signs of impairment and was reportedly rolling on the ground.

