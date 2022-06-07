San Marcos City Council planning for movie studio

People might wonder why we find floating down a river for hours so fun but it's one of the biggest past times for us Texans in the summer. Just thinking about sitting in a tube, music playing, cold drinks in the cooler and just floating down the river makes my heart happy. I want to go right now. We used to float every summer. Now that I am old and always seem to have other things going on, it seems like it only happens every couple of years now.

SAN MARCOS, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO