Ex-Pennsylvania congressman guilty for stuffing ballots in favor of Democrats

By John Lynch
 5 days ago

A former congressman from Philadelphia has pleaded guilty to charges related to fraudulently stuffing ballot boxes for Democratic candidates between 2014 and 2018.

Federal prosecutors said former Democratic U.S. Rep. Ozzie Myers pleaded guilty Monday to violations of election law, conspiracy, bribery and obstruction.

Messages seeking comment were left for his defense lawyers listed on the online docket.

Federal prosecutors say the 79-year-old’s criminal efforts were generally for judicial candidates running for Philadelphia’s Court of Common Pleas or Municipal Court who had hired him as a consultant.

Myers was expelled from Congress in 1980 after being caught taking bribes in the Abscam sting investigation.

Comments / 204

Margie McGuire
5d ago

Surprise! Surprise! Surprise!!! But, we all knew that!! There’s a lot more of them !! Flush them out!! Drain the swamp of all the corruption!!

Reply(33)
129
Dom Pennypacker
5d ago

I am honestly shocked .... shocked that the news is reporting this. This goes against their narrative that there was "no cheating".

Reply(7)
69
Ladro di Tomba
5d ago

just remember this. the motto of the left (the same motto as the nazi propaganda minister had). blame others for what you yourself are guilty of.

Reply(12)
23
