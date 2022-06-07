Ex-Pennsylvania congressman guilty for stuffing ballots in favor of Democrats

A former congressman from Philadelphia has pleaded guilty to charges related to fraudulently stuffing ballot boxes for Democratic candidates between 2014 and 2018.

Federal prosecutors said former Democratic U.S. Rep. Ozzie Myers pleaded guilty Monday to violations of election law, conspiracy, bribery and obstruction.

Messages seeking comment were left for his defense lawyers listed on the online docket.

Federal prosecutors say the 79-year-old’s criminal efforts were generally for judicial candidates running for Philadelphia’s Court of Common Pleas or Municipal Court who had hired him as a consultant.

Myers was expelled from Congress in 1980 after being caught taking bribes in the Abscam sting investigation.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.