Ohio’s Hospice LifeCare offers bereavement workshop

By Staff Report
The Daily Record
The Daily Record
 5 days ago

Pathways of Hop Grief Counseling Center at Ohio’s Hospice LifeCare is hosting a bereavement workshop, “Living Losses: Facing the Addiction of a Loved One,” 5:30-6:45 p.m. Monday at Ohio’s Hospice LifeCare, 1900 Akron Road, Wooster. David Hargrave, LSW, CCTP, CGCS, bereavement counseling professional with Ohio’s Hospice LifeCare, will lead the workshop.

While the event is free and open to the public, registration is required. To register, call 330-264-4899 or email PathwaysOfHope@lifecarehospice.org and include name, name of the event, date of the event and phone number.

If anyone in the community has experienced the death of a loved one and needs grief support services, call Pathways of Hope at Ohio’s Hospice LifeCare at 330-264-4899 to schedule an appointment.

