A historic fireboat pulled into Dunkirk Harbor on Thursday as part of the city's first weekend of summer events. The Edward M. Cotter Fireboat, which is used by the Buffalo Fire Department, is described as a 15,000 gallon-per-minute fireboat and an icebreaker. Built in 1900, it is believed to be the oldest fireboat that is still in service and possibly the world's oldest still-in-service piece of firefighting equipment. It weighs approximately 172 tons, is 116 feet long and drafts about 12 feet. Free tours of this boat will be given now through Saturday.

DUNKIRK, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO