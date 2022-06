WEST READING, PA — Noah Martinez, age 26, was arrested by the West Reading Police Department after a shooting incident on Tuesday. Authorities state that on June 7, 2022, at approximately 12:15 PM, the West Reading Police were dispatched to a possible drive-by shooting that occurred on or near the Buttonwood Street bridge. Both the Reading City Police and West Reading Police Departments responded, arrived and began an initial investigation. Reading City Policelocated the victim who was able to identify the suspect of the shooting; identified as Noah Martinez.

BERKS COUNTY, PA ・ 13 HOURS AGO