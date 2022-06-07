Westborough boys tennis opens playoffs with win over King Philip

– Eleanor Marie (McMahon) Hannah-Harris, 100, longtime Shrewsbury resident, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 6, 2022 in the comfort of her son’s home in Ashland. She leaves her loving children, J. Mark Hannah and his wife Kimberly, of Peachtree City, GA, Charles T. Hannah, of Worcester, Paul F. Hannah and his wife Carol, of Ashland, with whom she lived in her final days, and Marie A. Hannah, of Connecticut; her grandchildren, Kyle Hannah and his wife Allison of Virginia, Brett Hannah of California, Ryan Hannah and his wife Sarah of Georgia, Marybeth Hannah of North Andover, Shawn Hannah of New York, Melissa Fuentes, of Whitinsville, Benito Fuentes of Boston, and Nicholas Fuentes and his Fiancé Elizabeth of Connecticut; four great-grandchildren, Rory, Maren, Nathan, and Kamila, and several nieces and nephews. Eleanor was also predeceased by her siblings, Francis, Stanley, and George McMahon; and their parents, Charles T. McMahon and Eva M. (Martel) McMahon.

SHREWSBURY, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO