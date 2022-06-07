ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westborough, MA

Westborough boys tennis opens playoffs with win over King Philip

By Community Advocate
communityadvocate.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWESTBOROUGH – The Westborough High School (WHS) boys tennis team swept its way into the next round of the state championship tournament on Monday with a 5-0 win over King Philip...

www.communityadvocate.com

Comments / 0

Related
communityadvocate.com

Hudson softball falls in state quarterfinals against Middleborough

HUDSON – The Hudson High School softball team mounted a major comeback before ultimately falling to Middleborough in their Elite 8, state quarterfinals game on Friday. Ranked fourth in the tournament bracket, the Hawks hosted the fifth-ranked Sachems with a spot in the state Final Four on the line.
HUDSON, MA
communityadvocate.com

Shrewsbury brothers become youngest North American bridge champions

SHREWSBURY – A pair of Shrewsbury brothers recently made history in the game of bridge, becoming the youngest people to win a limited North American Bridge Championship (NABC) event. Eric Xiao, 13, and Jeff Xiao, 10, won the 0-10,000 point Knockout Teams event at the Spring 2022 NABC in...
SHREWSBURY, MA
communityadvocate.com

Algonquin senior wins Assabet Valley Mastersingers scholarship

NORTHBOROUGH – The Assabet Valley Mastersingers recently awarded their 2022 Choral Scholar Award to Algonquin Regional High School Senior Hannah O’Grady. The scholarship, which is worth $500, is awarded to local high school seniors who demonstrate exemplary support and participation in choral music and who plan to continue working with choral music in college.
NORTHBOROUGH, MA
communityadvocate.com

Gordon A. Farmer, 86, formerly of Grafton and Shrewsbury

– Gordon A. Farmer, 86, formerly of Lake Terrace passed away peacefully on June 6, 2022 at St. Mary Health Care Center in Worcester. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Delores D. (Lausen) Farmer; 3 daughters DeAnne Roberts of Terre Haute, Indiana, Frances Graveson and her wife Jenn Albert of Uxbridge, Theresa and her husband Frank Braney III of Northbridge; 8 grandchildren Crystal Brytowski, Steven Roberts, David Roberts, Paul Roberts, Jeffrey Graveson, Frank Braney IV, Meghan Braney, and Emily Braney; 7 great-grandchildren Hailie, Vanessa, Mason, Anna, Colton, Alexander, and Caleb; his brother Donald Farmer and his wife Judy of Tiverton, RI; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a brother Chester B. “Chet” Farmer, a sister Diane Rutana, and his son-in-law Mark Roberts.
SHREWSBURY, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Sports
City
Westborough, MA
Westborough, MA
Sports
City
Dartmouth, MA
communityadvocate.com

AMSA students celebrate their next chapter during graduation

MARLBOROUGH – Families and loved ones of Advanced Math and Science Academy (AMSA) Charter School graduates gathered on the field of the Fore Kicks Sports Complex on Friday to celebrate this year’s graduation. Addressing classmates, Valedictorian Sruthi Kurada said that, as graduates’ seven years at AMSA came to...
MARLBOROUGH, MA
communityadvocate.com

Assabet celebrates Class of 2022 at DCU Center

REGION – The Assabet Valley Regional Technical High School Class of 2022 gathered at the DCU Center in Worcester on Saturday for its graduation. School community members celebrated a return of this annual ceremony to the DCU Center after two years of changes due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Speakers, likewise, reflected on the pandemic, its disruptions, and the triumphs of graduates in the face of that adversity.
WORCESTER, MA
communityadvocate.com

Elizabeth Kelly, 72, of Shrewsbury

– Elizabeth “Beth” (Phinney) Kelly, 72, of Shrewsbury, passed away at her home on Friday, June 3, 2022. She was born in Natick, MA, on April 9, 1950, to the late Gerald and Adeitha “Dee-Dee” (Renaghan) Phinney. Beth was a graduate of Natick High School Class...
SHREWSBURY, MA
communityadvocate.com

Eleanor Hannah-Harris, 100, of Shrewsbury

– Eleanor Marie (McMahon) Hannah-Harris, 100, longtime Shrewsbury resident, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 6, 2022 in the comfort of her son’s home in Ashland. She leaves her loving children, J. Mark Hannah and his wife Kimberly, of Peachtree City, GA, Charles T. Hannah, of Worcester, Paul F. Hannah and his wife Carol, of Ashland, with whom she lived in her final days, and Marie A. Hannah, of Connecticut; her grandchildren, Kyle Hannah and his wife Allison of Virginia, Brett Hannah of California, Ryan Hannah and his wife Sarah of Georgia, Marybeth Hannah of North Andover, Shawn Hannah of New York, Melissa Fuentes, of Whitinsville, Benito Fuentes of Boston, and Nicholas Fuentes and his Fiancé Elizabeth of Connecticut; four great-grandchildren, Rory, Maren, Nathan, and Kamila, and several nieces and nephews. Eleanor was also predeceased by her siblings, Francis, Stanley, and George McMahon; and their parents, Charles T. McMahon and Eva M. (Martel) McMahon.
SHREWSBURY, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boys Tennis#Rangers#Warriors#Cmada#Whs
communityadvocate.com

Rita G. Rotolo, 93, of Shrewsbury

– Rita G. Rotolo (Guiliano) of Shrewsbury passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 7th in Knollwood Nursing Home. Mrs. Rotolo was predeceased by her loving husband of 60 yrs, Armando Rotolo, sister Bella, brother-in-law Rocco Martinelli and daughter-in-law Wendy Rotolo. She leaves two sons, Armand Rotolo & Steven Rotolo of Shrewsbury; and her daughter Lucille “Lue” Willis and her Husband David of Shrewsbury; seven grandchildren, Jennifer Brosnahan, Steven Rotolo Jr, Nick Rotolo, Nicole Willis, Leanne Rotolo, Brian Rotolo, and David Willis; six great grandchildren Joey, Sean, Jackson, Mikey, Braydon, and Tyler.
SHREWSBURY, MA
communityadvocate.com

Pride rally held in Westborough rotary

WESTBOROUGH – Cars honked while driving through the Westborough Rotary on Saturday, voicing their support for residents rallying for LGBTQIA+ rights. Coinciding with LGBTQIA+ Pride Month this month, the pride rally was organized by Pride Allies of Westborough. “Visibility is just so important,” organizer Amy Glennon said. Glennon,...
WESTBOROUGH, MA
communityadvocate.com

Dorothy M. Phaneuf, 84, of Southborough

– Dorothy M. Phaneuf, 84, a longtime resident of Southborough, died in Hospice care in Alexandria, Virginia on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, after a lengthy illness. Dorothy was born in Somerville, MA to the late Elizabeth (Roberts) and Thomas Smith. Raised in Framingham, she graduated from Framingham High School and worked at General Electric in Ashland before marrying Edgar Phaneuf, Jr. in 1959. Dorothy and Edgar were married for 44 years, until his death in 2003. Upon the birth of their daughter, Dorothy chose to be a stay-at-home mother for many years. She was active as a CCD teacher at St. Matthew Church in Southborough and as a Girl Scout Troop Leader.
SOUTHBOROUGH, MA
communityadvocate.com

American Heritage Museum to host Tanks Wings and Wheels Weekend

HUDSON – The American Heritage Museum will host its Tanks, Wings and Wheels Weekend later this month at its location off Main Street near the Hudson/Stow town line. The weekend will involve programming on June 18 and June 19, with each of the site’s three museums open to guests.
HUDSON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Sports
communityadvocate.com

Westborough prepares for July 4th Block Party

WESTBOROUGH – The Westborough July 4th Block Party is back on schedule. This event is traditionally scheduled as an annual holiday kickoff celebration on the Friday before the Fourth of July. It was canceled in 2020, though, due to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions. Last year’s block party then took place...
WESTBOROUGH, MA
communityadvocate.com

Portuguese Minister of Education visits Hudson dual language program

HUDSON – Hudson students waved Portuguese flags on Friday morning as Portuguese Education Minister João Costa paid a special visit to local schools. He and his team joined district staff in highlighting Hudson’s new dual language Portuguese program at Farley Elementary School before visiting Hudson High School (HHS).
HUDSON, MA
communityadvocate.com

Westborough DPW worker honored following citizen’s letter

WESTBOROUGH – Westborough marked a first with its monthly employee excellence award last month, honoring TJ Voutas of the Department of Public Works’ Cemetery Department following a private citizen’s letter. The town announced this in a press release on Monday, noting that the citizen had hailed Voutas...
WESTBOROUGH, MA
communityadvocate.com

Work to move Westborough Milk Street crosswalk begins next week

WESTBOROUGH – Drivers who use Milk Street in Westborough will see construction crews in the area over the next several weeks. The work is part of a project involving the town and the Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) to relocate an existing crosswalk at the Westmeadow Plaza, near where Milk Street intersects with Route 9.
WESTBOROUGH, MA
communityadvocate.com

Marlborough City Council approves mayor’s allocation of ARPA funding

MARLBOROUGH – Marlborough’s ARPA allocation process is moving forward following a vote by the City Council last month to approve a new version of Mayor Arthur Vigeant’s plan for Coronavirus Local Fiscal Recovery Fund (CLRF) money. Representing some dollars sent to the city under the federal American...
MARLBOROUGH, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy