Michigan State

Indiana man catches Michigan's largest-ever catfish in St. Joe River

By Jack Nissen
fox2detroit.com
 5 days ago

(FOX 2) - Say hello to the newest Michigan fishing record holder: Lloyd Tanner. The Indiana-native was fishing in the St. Joe River in southwest Michigan when he wrangled in the state's largest-ever catfish: weighing in...

www.fox2detroit.com

1051thebounce.com

Michigan Weather: Where It Will Feel Like 100 Degrees This Week?

The summer months are here, and boy, does it feel like it. This week is shaping up to be one of the hottest on record, with this Wednesday (June 15) possibly bringing record-bringing heat to many areas of Michigan. “Heat and Humidity will build next week with record highs in...
DETROIT, MI
wiproud.com

Injured gosling swims to kayakers for help, recovering in Wisconsin wildlife hospital

LAKE GENEVA, Wis. (WFRV) – Determined to live, an injured gosling sought refuge with kayakers. According to Fellow Mortals Wildlife Hospital, a non-profit organization based in Lake Geneva, a male gosling is doing well and in recovery after suffering a fracture in his leg. The organization explained that the...
wdrb.com

A Southern Indiana utility warns rolling blackouts possible during heat wave this week

BROWNSTOWN Ind. (WDRB) -- A Southern Indiana utility company warns with extremely high temperatures on the way this week, there's a possibility of rolling blackouts. Jackson County REMC was told by the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, MISO, an independent, nonprofit organization that operates the electrical grid in the middle part of the United States from Canada to the Gulf of Mexico, that there is a possibility of rolling blackouts in the Kentuckiana region.
INDIANA STATE
WIBC.com

How Well Do You Know The Hoosier State? Count How Many You Can Answer

State symbols are any type of symbol or imagery, including animals, plants, rocks, and even articles of clothing, that are chosen by the residents and legislature of a state to be representative of that state. State identity and symbolic independence is an important part of our history and culture. State...
INDIANA STATE
KISS 106

Indiana State Hot Air Balloon Festival Coming This August

You will have the chance to view and ride in spectacular hot air balloons at the upcoming Indiana State Hot Air Balloon Festival. The Indiana State Hot Air Balloon Festival is coming up on August 20th and August 21st. While there, you will be able to check out incredible hot air balloons. There will even be opportunities to ride in one that weekend as well. If that's not enticing enough, there will be much more going on there. According to the Indiana Hot Air Balloon Festival's website:
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

Indiana coronavirus updates: 15 counties at medium or high risk

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Sunday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for Hoosiers 5 and older through the Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.
INDIANA STATE
99.5 WKDQ

One of the Scariest Bridges in the U.S. is in Kentucky

As I was doing research on another article about an amazing Kentucky fact, I came across a YouTube video of a bridge in the Bluegrass state that some people are scared to cross. The Brookport Bridge location and dimensions. The bridge is almost 100 years old and connects Paducah, KY...
BROOKPORT, IL
KISS 106

Driver Captures ‘Dust Devil’ on Video in Indiana Cornfield

I'm no meteorologist, but I do find the weather to be fascinating. One day it can be perfectly sunny without a cloud in the sky and a light breeze, the next those two elements can come together to create a storm strong enough to uproot massive trees and level buildings. I mean, the fact that microscopic bits of moisture can bond together to form a cloud is pretty incredible if you stop and think about it. And, if enough of those teeny, tiny particles mash together the weight they create becomes too much for the cloud to hold and they fall to the ground in the form of rain. It's just wild to me. The weather can also put on a relatively harmless show as it did in a cornfield in Wells County, Indiana just south of Fort Wayne earlier this week when a stiff breeze whipped up a small dust devil.
WELLS COUNTY, IN
WSPY NEWS

Missing Joliet teen located in Indiana with nineteen-year-old boyfriend

A fourteen-year-old girl reported missing in Joliet on Tuesday was found in Indiana on Thursday. Police say the teen had willingly left Illinois with her nineteen-year-old boyfriend identified as Froilan Guzman, of Joliet. The fourteen-year-old has been deemed safe by police. Guzman was taken into custody by police. Charges against him are pending.
JOLIET, IL
WBAY Green Bay

Wisconsin resident caught during fish poaching probe

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - One Wisconsinite was caught during a poaching and over-harvesting investigation conducted by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR), Michigan Department of Natural Resources and Illinois Department of Natural Resources. The investigation took place over multiple years and looked into the poaching and over-harvesting of spawning...
WISCONSIN STATE
wfft.com

Indiana senior hoopers wrap up All-Star week

INDIANAPOLIS (WFFT) — Olivia Smith (South Side), Ayanna Patterson (Homestead), Jalen Jackson (Northrop), and Connor Essegian (Central Noble) represented Indiana in this year's 2022 All-Stars games. After a 67-66 victory Friday evening, the Indiana senior girls All-Stars fell to Kentucky 101-76 in Saturdays matchup. Indiana finished the weekend with...
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Timing out the severe weather threat for Indiana today

INDIANAPOLIS – We’ll have a stormy finish to our weekend in Indiana before a heat wave arrives this week! Timing of storm chances Sunday There is a chance that strong storms may pose a severe threat Sunday. The preliminary timing looks to start earlier in the day. As early as noon, thunderstorms may be in […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
thedailyhoosier.com

C.J. Gunn earns MVP honors as Indiana All-Stars sweep Kentucky

C.J. Gunn ended his high school basketball career in style. Although he has already started working out with the team in Bloomington, the IU basketball freshman had one more prep obligation representing his home state in the annual Indiana All-Stars series against Kentucky. Gunn followed a 20-point game on Friday...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

