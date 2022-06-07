ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, IN

Temporary signal to control traffic at State Road 11 bridge in Jackson County

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJACKSON CO. — Indiana Department of Transportation contractor E&B Paving Inc. will reduce State Road 11 traffic to one lane with a temporary traffic signal on or after Monday, June 13, to complete a superstructure replacement project over East Fork...

