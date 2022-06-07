ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford, IN

Bedford Board of Works and Safety add additional item to agenda

wbiw.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEDFORD – The City of Bedford Board of Works and Safety has added an...

www.wbiw.com

wbiw.com

final Beth Felts, Early Childhood Education CTE instructor for the North Lawrence Career Center wins #PresidentsAward for Excellence in Dual Credit Instruction

There were 19 teachers out of several hundred across the State that were honored last night by Ivy Tech Community College for their work in dual credit. Winners were nominated and selected by each Ivy Tech campus. Beth Felts, Early Childhood Education CTE instructor for the North Lawrence Career Center...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
wbiw.com

Daviess County will open voting centers

WASHINGTON – The Daviess County Council approved a resolution Wednesday designating the county as a vote center county. Election officials say the centers will save both time and money allowing residents to vote at any eight centers in the county. Officials say no resident would have to drive more than 8.5 miles to vote. Some of the possible locations being reviewed are Eastside Park, the Montgomery Ruritan Club, and the Conservation Club.
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

Madison County town cleaning up after storms damage buildings, take down trees

SUMMITVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — People in the Madison County town of Summitville are cleaning up after severe storms prompted an emergency declaration. Town leaders shut down travel after the storm hit shortly after 6 p.m. Wednesday and took down trees, according to Tom Ecker with the Madison County Emergency Management Agency. The streets reopened several hours later.
MADISON COUNTY, IN
spencercountyonline.com

Dubois County Court News – June 7, 2022

Following Too Closely: Xavier D. Lopez, $141. Speeding: Maria A. Cruz; Alyse L. Johnson; John F. Coy; Jakub J. Gogel; Caleb J. Edwards; James Perry; Leroy E. Schaefer; Opscott E. Troutman; Shane B. Wilson; Victor A. Soto; Osvaldo C. Fajardo; Vann R. Rose, $141. Driving While Suspended / Speeding: Jesus...
#The Oak
witzamfm.com

Investigation Lands Bedford Man Back in Jail for Methamphetamine Charges

Bedford - A Bedford man is back behind bars for methamphetamine and firearm possession while currently out of jail on bond for a methamphetamine dealing charge. Troopers from the Indiana State Police Bloomington District were recently advised that Timothy A. Brinegar, a 58-year-old male from Bedford, was allegedly involved in the continued use and dealing of methamphetamine while currently out of jail on a cash bond after being arrested for Dealing Methamphetamine in January of 2019.
wbiw.com

Police Log: June 10, 2022

6:21 a.m. Alarm sounding at SAIC on 16th Street. It was a false alarm. 7:06 a.m. Traffic stop at 14th and L stress. A summons was issued for driving while their driver’s license was suspended with a prior conviction. 7:33 a.m. Agency assist in the 310 block of 17th...
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Mitchell Police looking for Thomas Burton

MITCHELL – Officers with the Mitchell Police Department need your help in locating Thomas Burton. Burton is wanted for questioning in reference to the patio furniture that was stolen on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, from a home in the 400 block of Plum Street in Mitchell. The furniture was located Wednesday morning in a yard in the 500 block of West Frank Street in Mitchell.
MITCHELL, IN
14news.com

Coroner identifies men who died at Big Rivers in Henderson

Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff’s Office looking to hire over 20 jail officers - Pt II. Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff’s Office looking to hire over 20 jail officers - Pt II. Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff’s Office looking to hire over 20 jail officers. Updated: 11 hours ago. Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff’s Office...
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Woman arrested after pushing an air conditioner out of a window and entering a home

BEDFORD – A Shoals woman was arrested Wednesday after a warrant was issued for her arrest on a charge of residential entry. Police arrested 22-year-old Kayla Conley. According to a probable cause affidavit, on May 24, 2022, Bedford Police officers were called to 1911 12th Street at 9:38 p.m. after a report of a male attempting to break into the caller’s home.
BEDFORD, IN

