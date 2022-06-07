Bedford Board of Works and Safety add additional item to agenda

WASHINGTON – The Daviess County Council approved a resolution Wednesday designating the county as a vote center county. Election officials say the centers will save both time and money allowing residents to vote at any eight centers in the county. Officials say no resident would have to drive more than 8.5 miles to vote. Some of the possible locations being reviewed are Eastside Park, the Montgomery Ruritan Club, and the Conservation Club.

DAVIESS COUNTY, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO