Bedford Board of Works and Safety add additional item to agenda

JACKSON/LAWRENCE CO. — Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Five Star Company plans to close sections of State Road 58 starting on or after Monday, June 20, to complete a series of small structure replacements between S.R. 135 and S.R. 446 in Jackson and Lawrence counties. The road was originally...
There were 19 teachers out of several hundred across the State that were honored last night by Ivy Tech Community College for their work in dual credit. Winners were nominated and selected by each Ivy Tech campus. Beth Felts, Early Childhood Education CTE instructor for the North Lawrence Career Center...
WASHINGTON – The Daviess County Council approved a resolution Wednesday designating the county as a vote center county. Election officials say the centers will save both time and money allowing residents to vote at any eight centers in the county. Officials say no resident would have to drive more than 8.5 miles to vote. Some of the possible locations being reviewed are Eastside Park, the Montgomery Ruritan Club, and the Conservation Club.
SUMMITVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — People in the Madison County town of Summitville are cleaning up after severe storms prompted an emergency declaration. Town leaders shut down travel after the storm hit shortly after 6 p.m. Wednesday and took down trees, according to Tom Ecker with the Madison County Emergency Management Agency. The streets reopened several hours later.
BLOOMINGTON – The City of Bloomington and Indiana University Neal-Marshall Black Culture Center will host a Juneteenth celebration on Saturday, June 18, from 2 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Switchyard Park (1601 South Rogers Street). Juneteenth is the annual national commemoration of the ending of slavery, which Black Americans...
Following Too Closely: Xavier D. Lopez, $141. Speeding: Maria A. Cruz; Alyse L. Johnson; John F. Coy; Jakub J. Gogel; Caleb J. Edwards; James Perry; Leroy E. Schaefer; Opscott E. Troutman; Shane B. Wilson; Victor A. Soto; Osvaldo C. Fajardo; Vann R. Rose, $141. Driving While Suspended / Speeding: Jesus...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Water Company said while working on a major construction project on Frankfort Avenue last month, crews removed a nearly 15,000-pound piece of history. According to a Tuesday morning news release from the utility company, the discovery was during a routine pipe inspection late last...
BLOOMINGTON – Indiana University researchers are developing a wearable device to detect and treat an opioid overdose in real-time, thanks to a National Institute on Drug Abuse grant expected to total more than $3.8 million over three years. The researchers aim to develop a patch that can relay physiological...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jon Hoop was fishing over the weekend on the Ohio River near Lawrenceburg, Indiana, and caught a 20-pound catfish. He realized its stomach was huge and thought it was eggs. But then, he pressed on the stomach and realized it was hard. When Hoop cut open...
Bedford - A Bedford man is back behind bars for methamphetamine and firearm possession while currently out of jail on bond for a methamphetamine dealing charge. Troopers from the Indiana State Police Bloomington District were recently advised that Timothy A. Brinegar, a 58-year-old male from Bedford, was allegedly involved in the continued use and dealing of methamphetamine while currently out of jail on a cash bond after being arrested for Dealing Methamphetamine in January of 2019.
6:21 a.m. Alarm sounding at SAIC on 16th Street. It was a false alarm. 7:06 a.m. Traffic stop at 14th and L stress. A summons was issued for driving while their driver’s license was suspended with a prior conviction. 7:33 a.m. Agency assist in the 310 block of 17th...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The owner of a southern Indiana pool company is charged with theft after allegedly stealing thousands of dollars from a customer for services he didn't provide. According to court documents, a Floyd County customer wanted Clark County-based RPM Pools, owned by Cameron Reas, to install a...
RUSH COUNTY, Ind. — The Indiana State Police say three possible funnel clouds were spotted in Rush County on Wednesday. The Rush County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) believes a tornado may have touched down numerous times in the area. “We have reports of touchdown. We have video that shows what could possibly be funnel clouds […]
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vincennes Animal Shelter just took in a dozen new dogs after a hoarding-type situation. According to the Daviess County Friends for Animals, people were dropping dogs off on the highway by someone's house. They say a total of 19 dogs were rescued, 13 of which...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Transportation Secretary Jim Gray asked Indiana officials to rethink their opposition to an 8.3% increase in RiverLink tolls starting next month. In a letter dated Wednesday, Gray once more called on the bistate Tolling Body to meet and consider approving a lesser jump in rates...
MITCHELL – Officers with the Mitchell Police Department need your help in locating Thomas Burton. Burton is wanted for questioning in reference to the patio furniture that was stolen on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, from a home in the 400 block of Plum Street in Mitchell. The furniture was located Wednesday morning in a yard in the 500 block of West Frank Street in Mitchell.
BEDFORD – A Shoals woman was arrested Wednesday after a warrant was issued for her arrest on a charge of residential entry. Police arrested 22-year-old Kayla Conley. According to a probable cause affidavit, on May 24, 2022, Bedford Police officers were called to 1911 12th Street at 9:38 p.m. after a report of a male attempting to break into the caller’s home.
