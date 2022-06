BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Parks and Wildlife took in an orphaned moose calf following an attack on Wednesday. The wildlife agency is reporting an adult cow moose charged two people and a dog in Boulder County near Nederland on Wednesday. One of the people involved was seriously injured along with the dog. A deputy responding to the scene on Wednesday tried to haze the adult cow off by firing bean bags at it multiple times. However, the moose continued to act aggressive and the deputy had to shoot and kill the animal.

BOULDER COUNTY, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO