CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Cincinnati Animal Care Humane Society is showing off some of their pets that are looking for a new home. One of those animals is Forest, a nervous girl looking for a quiet home where she can come out of her shell. Forest is crate-trained and enjoys her alone time, but she is a sweet girl looking for a patient parent that will help her come out of her shell.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 2 HOURS AGO