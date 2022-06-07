ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NWS Hazardous Weather Outlook for Tuesday June 7, 2022

By National Weather Service
wataugaonline.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article081200- Ashe-Alleghany NC-Surry-Watauga-Wilkes-Tazewell-Smyth-Bland-Giles- Wythe-Pulaski-Montgomery-Grayson-Carroll-Floyd-Craig-Alleghany VA- Bath-Roanoke-Botetourt-Rockbridge-Patrick-Franklin-Bedford-Amherst- Mercer-Summers-Monroe-Eastern Greenbrier-Western Greenbrier- 418 AM EDT Tue Jun 7 2022. This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for north central North Carolina,. northwest North Carolina, central Virginia, south central Virginia,. southwest Virginia, west central Virginia and southeast West. Virginia. .DAY ONE…Today and...

wataugaonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
WLKY.com

Tornado Watch issued for several Kentucky, Indiana counties

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Tornado Watch issued for several counties:. Storms are brewing in Kentuckiana. Some storms could be strong to severe with damaging winds being the primary threat. The Storm Prediction Center has put much of the WLKY viewing area under the "slight risk category." The far southern communities are under the "marginal" or lowest risk of severe weather later on Wednesday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nws#West Virginia#North Carolina#Weather#Last Updated#The Blue Ridge
Travel + Leisure

A New High-speed Train Will Soon Connect Virginia and North Carolina

A new high-speed rail line between neighbors North Carolina and Virginia is in the works — to the tune of nearly $58 million. The new project, which is being funded as part of a federal Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvements grant, will conduct surveys and "complete preliminary engineering" work to improve the section between Raleigh, N.C., and Richmond, VA., according to North Carolina Rep. David Price, the chairman of the Transportation, and Housing and Urban Development, and Related Agencies Appropriations Subcommittee. A grade separation will also be constructed on the S-Line in Wake Forest, N.C.
VIRGINIA STATE
WTRF- 7News

Body found in West Virginia on creek embankment

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched today, Monday June 6 at 11:45a.m., to the Caldwell area after receiving a report of a body found. On the embankment of Howard’s Creek, along Camp Ann Bailey Road, the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Team processed the scene and were able to retrieve […]
WLOS.com

COVID-19 cases surge in 5 Western North Carolina counties

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — COVID-19 cases are surging in the mountains, and Buncombe County is now in the CDC's Yellow Alert category. Symptoms with the subvariant are milder compared to other variants. But experts are predicting concerns after summer. "Definitely expect to see surges in fall and winter, and...
wsvaonline.com

Four new local cases of Covid

Virginia processed four fatal cases of coronavirus today, half of them were here in the valley. The Virginia Department of Health report this morning included deaths in Staunton and Augusta County. However, other numbers seemed better than previous days with just a pair of COVID hospitalizations and four localities posted single-digit new case counts.
VIRGINIA STATE
FOX8 News

More bear sightings reported in the Triad

(WGHP) — A bear of a problem is emerging in the Piedmont Triad as more people report sightings of bears in the early days of June. At 8:57 a.m. Thursday, a bear was spotted on N.C. 220 in Stokesdale, across from Yates Construction. At 9 a.m. Saturday—which was, ironically, National Black Bear Day—a bear was […]
SUMMERFIELD, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy