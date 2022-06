A Phelps County man is arrested for allegedly trying to highjack a vehicle at gunpoint in Crawford County. The Crawford County Sheriff’s says deputies were called to the area of S. Hobby Hut and Hollingshead Rd. in Leasburg Wednesday. The victim told deputies that as she and her daughter were driving down the road, a man with a rifle walked onto the roadway and pointed the rifle at her. The driver stopped and when the suspect tried to enter the vehicle, she sped off, leaving him behind.

CRAWFORD COUNTY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO